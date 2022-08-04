Camden Capital LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.
Shares of PBH opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.
PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
