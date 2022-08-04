Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

SEA Stock Up 5.7 %

SE opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.