Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,200 Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

