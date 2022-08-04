Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

