Camden Capital LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.01 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

