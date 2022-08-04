Camden Capital LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Shares of LH opened at $252.78 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

