Camden Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $230.67 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

