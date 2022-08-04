Camden Capital LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

BX stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

