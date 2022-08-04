Camden Capital LLC Increases Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.