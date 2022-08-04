Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

