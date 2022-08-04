Camden Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $290.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 202.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $298.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.61.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.