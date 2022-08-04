Camden Capital LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 85,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

