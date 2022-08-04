Camden Capital LLC Purchases 233 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

