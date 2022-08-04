Camden Capital LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

