Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Canon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

