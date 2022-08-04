Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

