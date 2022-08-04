Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price to $48.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 8,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,179. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $291,220 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

