Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price to $5.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 8.22.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 11.0 %
Offerpad Solutions stock traded down 0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,401. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.06.
Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.