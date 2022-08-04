Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price to $5.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 8.22.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 11.0 %

Offerpad Solutions stock traded down 0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,401. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.06.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.