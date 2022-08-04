Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

CBNK stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

