Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.47

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.14). Capital shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 98,026 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 156 ($1.91) to GBX 168 ($2.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.48. The firm has a market cap of £181.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

