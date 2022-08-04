Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPX opened at C$48.89 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$49.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.81.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

