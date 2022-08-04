Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

