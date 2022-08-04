Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 51,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

