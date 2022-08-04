Capital Square LLC Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 15,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,655. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

