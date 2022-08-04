Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $13,343,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $11,522,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,847. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

