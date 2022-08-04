Capital Square LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.97. 9,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

