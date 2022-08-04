Capital Square LLC Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,091,000 after buying an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.86. 8,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

