Capital Square LLC Sells 102,068 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,068 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NLY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 948,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,871,772. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.