Capital Square LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Ladder Capital accounts for 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Square LLC owned 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,316. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.