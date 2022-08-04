Capital Square LLC Sells 24,799 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,799 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,379. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.