Capital Square LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 21,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,914. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

