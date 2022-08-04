Capital Square LLC Sells 362 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Capital Square LLC lessened its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 365,977 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

