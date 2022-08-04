Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 10% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.23. 32,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 427,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

