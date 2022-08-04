Carbon (SWTH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,066.00

Carbon (SWTH) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $21,066.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,763,202 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

