Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,105 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $84,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

