Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Review

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.36 $7.72 million $0.08 153.64 Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.38 -$44.96 million N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cars.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cars.com and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.46%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,630.31%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Cars.com.

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

