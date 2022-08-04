carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.03

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and traded as high as $29.21. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 475 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
carsales.com Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
