Castweet Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $24,948.82 and $647.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00240876 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

