Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 440.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

