Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

CAT stock opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

