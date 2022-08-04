Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT Lowered to $145.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

CBOE stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,949. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

