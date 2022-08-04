Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

