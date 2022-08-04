Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $504,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 78.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 11.2% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

