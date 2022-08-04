Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,324 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

LNT stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

