Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $5,462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.68. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

