Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of CE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,928. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

