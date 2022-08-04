Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $165.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. 19,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,928. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Celanese by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

