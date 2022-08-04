Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Celsius stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.62. 36,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,350. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 339.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $18,158,440 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

