Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $111,324.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centene Trading Down 0.5 %

CNC opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $8,219,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.