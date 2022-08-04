Centrifuge Hits One Day Volume of $212,348.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $94.45 million and approximately $212,348.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00643222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016276 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035473 BTC.
About Centrifuge
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Centrifuge Coin Trading
